Perfect Start for Ireland in Poland

Team Ireland had a perfect start to the Leszek Drogosz Memorial in Poland, with three wins from three.

50kg Shannon Sweeney recorded a 3-0 (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) win over England. The Mayo native is among several weights in which there are round robins. Gráinne Walsh claimed a 3-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) win over Slovakia in her Leszek Drogosz Quarter Final, claiming at least a bronze medal in the process, while 80kg Gabriel Dossen progressed to the quarter finals, following a 3-0 (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) win over a home opponent.

57kg Niamh Fay, 66kg Lisa O’Rourke, 57kg Patryk Adamus, 63.5kg JP Hale and 71kg Jon McConnell will all open their tournaments at the semi-final stage and will also come home home, at least, bronze medals.

10 countries and 81 boxers are contesting the competition – Ireland, England, Wales, Belgium, France, Serbia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Poland and Trinidad & Tobago

Following on from today’s win, Shannon Sweeney boxes the second of her round robin contests, against Poland’s Natalia Kuczewska in bout 1 and Gabriel Dossen is back in action in his quarter final, against Poland’s Martyna Fąfara in bout 12.

Team Ireland

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St Anne’s, Westport

57kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal

66kg Grainne Walsh, St Mary’s, Tallaght

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

57kg Patryk Adamus, Drimnagh BC

63.5kg John Paul Hale, Star BC

71kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC

80kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic BC Galway.

Support Staff

Team Manager: Sean Crowley

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coach: Ross Hickey

Physio: Ciara McCallion

R&J: Derek Rice

Draws are available here