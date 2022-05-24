Amateur Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Perfect Start Coninues – Debut wins for Maguire and Eagleson

Jonny Stapleton ,

Luke Maguire and Dylan Eagleson maintained Ireland’s perfect start to the European Championships with victory in Armenia today.

Both the Dublin and the Belfast fighter followed Gaberial Dossen – who registered victory on the opening day – in progressing to the next round.

The pair claimed unanimous points victories in their respective major international tournament debuts.

Esker BC’s history maker Maguire claimed a 5-0 win over Poland’s Daniel Wieslaw Piotrowski in the 71kg class, while St Pauls teen Dylan Eagleson defeated Turkey’s Muhammet Saci by the same scoreline in the 54kg class.

Maguire’s win sets up a last 16 clash with No. 3 seed, Georgia’s Eskerkhan Madiev in Saturday’s evening session. Eagleson also faces a fancied fighter at his weight as he fights No. 2 seed, Spain’s Gabriel Mascunano Escobar in Sunday’s evening session.

Brandon McCarthy will look to make it three from three today and four from four for the entire tournament when he fights this evening.

The Kilkenny man takes on Brandon McCarthy England’s Joseph Tyers in the evening session.

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:
Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Regan Buckley defeats Carl McDonald after National Stadium WAR

Joe O'Neill

Katie Taylor’s original choice of shorts just wouldn’t Tszyu for promoter Eddie Hearn

irishboxing

“Different Animal” Luke Keeler predicting KO start to life under Pete Taylor

irishboxing