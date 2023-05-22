Perfect Matchroom – Paddy Donovan Teams up with Eddie Hearn

Paddy Donovan’s impressive victory over Sam O’maison dried the ink on a Matchroom contract.

The Limerick southpaw has joined Katie Taylor, Caoimhin Agyarko and Gary Cully on the books of the huge promotional outfit.

‘The Real Deal’ had hinted a deal would be announced post his fight at the 3Arena on Saturday and while there was nothing official from Matchroom with regard to the link up, Donovan told Kevin Byrne of The Sun and the Rocky Road podcast he has now teamed up with Eddie Hearn.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Paddy Donovan v Sam O’Maison. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

It’s quite possible the former underage amateur standout, who scored a sixth-round stoppage over a recent British title challenger on the huge Katie Taylor homecoming card, will fight for the first time as a Matchroom fighter on the undercard of gym mate Jason Quigley’s clash with Edgar Bearlanga, set for Madison Square Garden and June 24.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Paddy Donovan v Sam O’Maison. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan ring walk.

The fighter, coach Andy Lee claims punches harder than a heavyweight, initially turned over with Top Rank and to sizable fanfare.

However, it’s believed Lee negotiated the Munster man out of that contract to pave the way for a link-up with Matchroom.