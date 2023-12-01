Perfect Match – romm – Fearghus Quinn ready to impress Eddie Hearn

Fearghus Quinn wants to make sure he is so relevant to Eddie Hearn that the Matchroom boss won’t get mixed up about who he fights every again.

Speaking in Belfast this week, the Matchroom Chairman introduced Quinn as Gerard Hughes’ foe and began hyping the Tyrone native as one-half of an all-Belfast fight.

Quinn didn’t take offense, in fact, he didn’t even correct Hearn, that was left to Sean McComb, but if his plans to impress Hearn and co come to fruition this weekend it won’t be an error the massive fight maker will repeat.

“It’s a good card with lots of good fights on it and with Matchroom over it’s a massive opportunity for me,” Quinn tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m delighted to get the shot and I’m looking forward to it I can’t wait. You are always looking to impress with every fight but with a big promoter is involved you want to do it even more so.”

The Belleek light middleweight takes on Angel Emilov on the Conlan-Gill card in the SSE Arena on Saturday. The 27-year-old points out, that as a fighter with just two stoppage defeats in 54 losses, the Bulgarian does provide him with the chance to impress.

“It would be a statement if I did stop him. Like he never really gets stopped, but first and foremost I have to get the win.”

The Conlan Boxing entertainer won the BUI Celtic title around this time last year but hasn’t secured an Irish title shot since.

“It’s been a bit frustrating,” he comments. “But at least I have been active. I’ve had four fights this year but I have been looking for a big fight of the back [of the Celtic title win]. We have been trying to get the them made. The plan is to get the big fights for next year.”

