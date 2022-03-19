‘Perfect Comeback’ – TJ Doheny believes tough Mexican will put him back on world title track

TJ Doheny [22(16)-3(0)] plans to get back on world title track with victory in the ‘perfect comeback’ fight in Dubai tonight.

The former IBF super bantamweight champion of the world takes on the notably tough Cesar Juarez [27(20)-10(3)] on the same Probellum card as Tyrone McKenna’s Regis Prograis challenge.

The clash is ‘The Power’s’ first since his defeat to Michael Conlan at the Falls Park last summer – and is an ideal return argues the Portlaoise man.

His Mexican opponent has been in with former world champs such as Isaac Dogboe, Angelo Leo, and the man Doheny dethroned Ryosuke Iwasa. The Mexican also challenged future Hall of Fame fighter Nonito Donaire for the WBO super bantamweight world title.

He lost to Jordan Gill in 2021 but comes into the fight on the back of two victories the most recent a World Boxing Association Fedecentro featherweight title win.

‘Corazon’ has been competitive in all those big name defeats, comes to fight and is a level above gate keeper, all of which makes him an ideal return for the Australian based Laois favourite.

“He’s very durable, very tough Mexican with lots of heart,” said Doheny. “He’s been in with Nonito Donaire, he took him the distance. He’s been in with Isaac Dogboe.

“Dogboe stopped him but he was in the fight the whole way, it doesn’t matter what you throw at him he’ll keep coming on so the big focus of this camp was to be in top condition for him because he comes through everything until the referee waves it off, he just doesn’t stop swinging.

“It’s an absolutely perfect comeback fight for me because you need someone tough and rugged who’s gonna bring it and make you fight and make you earn the win and that’s exactly what he does.

“Anybody that’s beat him, they earned the win, every inch of it, so I know I’m in against a tough guy and I’ll have to work hard for the win but I’ve no doubt about it, I’ve got the skills and the ability all day long to beat him.”

As well as providing the perfect test for Doheny at this stage of his career, the Mexican also provides an ideal launchpad back toward world level and a world title shot for the former unification participant.

Win in Dubai tonight and Doheny is confident he is back on the world title trail.

“I feel like I’m at the top level so I want to come back, get the win and then hopefully we can build on this and I can get a couple more wins this year and get back into world title contention again by the end of the year or early next year.”