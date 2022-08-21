People Pleaser Tyrone McKenna Won’t Stop Warmongering

Tyrone McKenna [23(6)-3(1)-0] enjoys people questioning his sanity, as it’s proof he has gone above and beyond to please them.

The serial entertainer went to war once again when he took on Chris Jenkins on the Michael Conlan ‘Return fo the Mick’ card at the SSE Arena on August 6th and has his hand raised after another bloody all-action affair.

He came out of the blood and guts battle with career win #23 as well as cuts, bruises and a whole lot of physical pain.

Ironically McKenna has the skill and physical attributes to box and employ tactics that would allow him to win fights in more routine – if less fan-friendly – fashion, but that’s never an option.

“I’m a man who sets out to entertain and if with entertainment comes a bashed-up face so be it,” he explains to Irish-boxing.com.

The Pete Taylor-trained southpaw often wears post-fight scars with pride and claims fight fan love has a warm embrace effect, the perfect medicine for any war-related physical torment.

“The love of the fans definitely softens the pain,” he continues before revealing he was given plenty of the antidote after his most recent performance on the stacked Top Rank and Conlan Boxing card.

“The reactions have been the usual, people thinking I’m insane and appreciate that fight I put on for them! Jenkins is more-or-less the Welsh version of me and he came to entertain too. We gave everyone a great scrap, I loved every second of it.”

Tangible trinkets are often more important to fighters than fan appreciation but again McKenna has a unique view of belts.

The southpaw, who wants to top a bill at the Odyssey or secure a big American bout before he hangs them up, doesn’t necessarily have any specific belt he would like to buckle around his waist and sees straps more as a stepping stone to big fights.

“Titles come with being in entertaining fights. It’s always nice to pick up a belt at the end of a scrap so, definitely, my next fight, I want it to be for a ranking belt so I am in a good position to call out the biggest names in the world.”