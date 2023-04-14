Paul Ryan tells Eddie Hearn he’ll be Ready for Taylor Undercard Step Up

Not quite sitting by the phone because he is always in the gym – but Paul Ryan [6(3)-0] is hoping for a call from Eddie Hearn.

The Dublin light middleweight is making sure he is best placed to take advantage of Katie Taylor undercard pullouts.

The Pete Taylor-trained prospect says he is ready to step in if there are any injuries and has even let it be known he’d jump up the levels to fight either IBO world champion Dennis Hogan or the Kildare man’s challenger JJ Metcalfe if needed.

“We all know boxing, we know fighters get injured, we know fights get pulled off cards, like we saw with Ellie [Scottney] and her fight, so there might be a slot. I’ve made my intentions clear, I’ll be ready for May 20 regardless,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’d step in against Dennis Hogan or JJ Metcalfe to get on that card. I’d pull your arm off to get on that card.”

Manager Steve Collins Jr is confident the novice pro has enough about him to beat both the experienced Kildare operator and his Liverpool opponent but is equally confident a fight with either wouldn’t be made.

“It’s not realistic because he hasn’t the pull or the ranking and it’s not realistic in terms of those fighters. Although they are good lads Paul is at a different level, it’s not worth the risk for them, so it doesn’t make sense. If it came to it we’d definitely take the fight but it won’t happen,” Collins explains before stressing Ryan has what it takes to beat both. ” [I back Paul to beat them] easily.”

Collins has other ideas for the former underage standout many inside the game predict big things for.

“He has another fight on the way, but I can’t give an exact update yet. It will be another step-up opponent, although [Omir Rodriguez] was a good opponent it will be someone ranked a little bit higher, and as you can see Paul is ready for it.”

Ryan and his manager were talking after the Dubliner registered the best win of his young career in Waterford on Saturday.

Reflecting on the victory he said: “If you are looking at it from a coach or managers viewpoint I got the knockdown and six good rounds in, the best of both worlds.

“He was a tough guy he wasn’t just an opponent coming to get a few quid, a good winning record as well so there are a lot of bonuses to take from that.”