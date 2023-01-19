Paul Loonam looking towards Elite fireworks

Paul Loonam believes his fans will love the fireworks he believes he and Adam Hession will produce in the National Stadium on Friday night.

The St. Carthage’s BC feather faces the two-time Elite champ and fellow Under-22 European medal winner in an intriguing semi-final in a stacked weight class on the South Circular Road – and is well aware of the task at hand.

The Elite debutant, who defeated Jake Rapple in last week’s quarter-final, has sparred with the Galway native and knows he will have to earn passage into Saturday’s final. Loonam admits there is very little between the two emerging talents but is confident that little extra is his.

As a result, he predicts he will win an extremely entertaining final-four clash.

‘You can expect a great fight from the two of us,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s going to be fireworks from the very start. We’ve sparred with each other so we know what each of us brings to the table. It will come down to whoever brings their A game, whose preparation has gone right, and who boxes well on the day. It could be anyone’s fight but I believe I can win it, I’ve trained very hard for it.”

The Offaly man is the baby of a talented young field, this is his Elite bow and he is contesting a division that includes fighters who won National Elite Championships. However, the European under-22 medal winner is adamant he is ready for an adult assault.

It is my first Elite Championships but everyone knows I belong up here. I’ve just beaten Jake who is a multiple-time Irish champion and an Elite camp at 54kg, so that shows I belong. Now I have to push on further and hopefully get the win next week,” he adds before predicting he will have a lovely Sunday.

“Get over the fight on Friday, Saturday I’ll have the final and by Sunday morning I should be Elite Champion.”