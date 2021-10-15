Paul Hyland Jr Handed British Title Eliminator

Paul Hyland Jr [20(7)-3(3)]is one win away from a fourth shot at a significant title.

The British Boxing Board of Control has ordered a British lightweight title eliminator between ‘Hylo’ and Craig Woodroof [11(4)-6(1)].

The fighter’s teams have until November 10th to reach an agreement or purse bids will decide who will promote the clash.

The governing body confirmed in their latest circular that: “The Stewards decided to put out the above final eliminator contest to Purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 10th November 2021, the contest to take place by the end of March 2022.”

The winner would be mandated to fight for the vacant British lightweight title, although against who remains to be as there is no conformation with regard to another eliminator.

Hyland has twice challenged for the Lonsdale belt losing to on both occasions, first Lewis Ritson and more recently Maxi Hughes.

The 31-year-old also challenged for the EBU European title losing out to Francesco Patera in 2019.

This sanctioned fight provides the MHD fighter with a clear pathway to another shot at a prestigious strap.

‘Smiler’ Woodruff will be known to Irish fight fans from his fight with Gary Cully. The Irish lightweight champion defeated the Welsh native in August of last year. The 29-year-old has since agreed to fight Sean McComb only for that fight to fall through and looked set to trade leather with Joe Fitzpatrick as recent as last month but again that didn’t materialize.

He is now on a collision course with another Belfast fighter, Hyland.