Patient teen Cain Lewis targets big 2023

2022 didn’t quite go to plan and wasn’t as busy as Cain Lewis [2(1)-0-1] would have liked but the teen prospect isn’t worried.

While it may have been a case of out of sight and out of mind for the young talent, he points out he was in the gym working and developing.

The Ballymun BC graduate also notes that at just 19 years of age he can more than afford a slow year, showing real patience, a virtue not always associated with one so young.

He also suggests an out of the blue fight in England this weekend will help ease any inactive frustrations.

“I was hoping to get out a lot more than I have the past 10 months. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs with different shows and cards I was hoping to get on but it was just an unlucky year for me,” the Meath man tells Irish-boxing.com.

“At the end of the day I’m still only 19 and this is boxing. Stuff like this happens in this sport, it’s how the game works,” he adds before revealing the fact he hasn’t competed in the pro ring doesn’t mean he hasn’t laced up a pair of gloves.

“Within the time I was out I haven’t stopped training. I’m always in the gym learning and improving, so I’m more than ready for this weekend.”

Helping the two time European underage medal winner isn’t concerned about ring rust as Liverpool’s Ballyfermot trained Jazza Dickens has helped sharpen him for this weekend’s fight against Luke Fash in Coventry.

“I have had some world class sparring with Jazza Dickens preparing me for this and also helping him prepare for his world title, big thanks to him for helping me out.”

The Vernon Carroll trained fighter is excited to be back out, happy to step up to six rounds and hopeful a win will give him momentum going into what he wants to be a busy 2023.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back out this weekend it’s been a long 10 months since I have had my last fight so I’m buzzing to get back out now.

“I’m hoping next year will be a big year for me and I’ll get out a lot more than I have this year,” he continues before reminding his age means he can progress pressure free.

“I have some big plans for the future but no rush its a steady process and I’m still young. I’m looking to get out there now and put on a good performance and also get some good rounds in.

“Also I have to say a big thanks to my sponsors, my coach Vernon Carroll and Gavin Jordan for all the hard work we have been putting in the last 10 months. We’re more than ready for fight night.”