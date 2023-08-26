Patient Approach – Michael Conlan to Ease his Way Back to the Top

Michael Conlan won’t be jumping straight back in at the deep end and will take a different approach toward a potential third-world title fight.

The Belfast fighter didn’t ease his way back into things after his world title defeat to Leigh Wood in March of 2022.

The World Amateur Championship gold medal winner got straight back in with a three-time world title challenger with 26 knockouts on his record, Miguel Marriaga before sharing the ring with former European champion Karim Guerfi.

Impressive performances against both led to a shot at Lius Alberto Lopez and his IBF world featherweight title, a fight which he lost in Belfast.

The rebuild this time will be different and for good reason. The Olympic medal winner, who is expected to return in Belfast in December, is on the hunt for a new coach and feels he may need to get the feel for a new corner in competitive action before taking any risks.

“It might be a case of taking a step back to move forward again. Especially if I do make changes,” Conlan said.

“I won’t be jumping into a 50-50 fight straight away,” he adds before assuring it’s a temporary detour from big-time action.

“But next year the big fights will come.”

Conlan is also ok with earning his passage back to the top table, indeed he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

“I need to get into world title contention. I can’t fight Tom, Dick or Harry and try and make money off that.

“That’s the weak way to do things. I want to be world champion and I have to earn my spot.

Reflecting further on his split from Adam Booth he said:”It will be a fresh start. And that’s what I need.

“I need something different.”