Paddy’s Day KO – Callum Walsh Gets the Job Done in a Round AGAIN

Callum Walsh made it back-to-back Hollywood finishes in Tinseltown last night.

The only Irish professional fighter in action on St Patrick’s Day scored a second successive first round knockout win at the Quiet Cannon Country Club.

The 21-year-old Freddie Roach-trained southpaw took just 33 seconds to take out Gael Ibarra on a UFC Fight Pass-broadcast card.

The Mexican tasted Walsh’s power early and didn’t want seconds. A left hand sent him to the canvas, he rose to unsteady feet and the referee called it off.

The European Junior gold medal winner appeared disappointed at first, possibly wanting a stiffer test but speaking after the win explained he was happy to have his hand raised in front of vocal support.

The 360 Promotions and Tom Loeffler guided fighter’s debut finished in a similar fashion just without all the attention.

This win played out on top of a UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill and there was a lot of fuss made about the Riverstown Boxing Club graduate pre and post the win.

One of a number of young Cork fighters currently making their way in the game, Walsh will be hopeful of being out soon and looks ready for bigger tests.

Walsh’s early days slate now reads 2-0 with two knockouts while Ibarra not owns a record of 5(4)-7(6).

The hot prospect will now have a quick turnaround and is slated to return on a Cinco de Mayo 360 Promotions bill on Thursday May 5th.