Party is only Starting ROARS Thomas Carty

The party is only getting started beamed Thomas Carty after his impressive heavyweight title win on Saturday night.

The Dublin heavyweight was one of the biggest winners on a night when Chantelle Cameron spoiled Katie Taylor’s homecoming.

The Celtic Warrior Gym big man flirted with his very own star-is-born moment, looking at home under the spotlight with a destructive BUI Celtic title KO win over panto villain Jay McFarlane.

The manner of his first step-up win – Carty had ‘The Ghost’ out within 3 – and the fact it played out in front of a big crowd caught the attention of the watching Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn.

The performance w was enough to suggest he can build toward some huge heavyweight match-ups and the fanfare shows he has a base support to rival any novice heavyweight in world boxing.

The noise, colour and joy that followed the win wasn’t lost on the inner city Dub and is something he points to as proof he can be a hometown bill topper.

Suggesting he could be a headline act in a city crying out for regular big-time boxing Carty said: “Look at the atmosphere for my fight which was early as seven o’clock, did you hear my crowd?

“I am from here, most of that crowd is Dublin, to have me at the forefront of boxing in Dublin will be special.”

When pushed on the fight and the finish Carty continued to bask in the big reception he received.

“All I can think of is, when I knocked him down the first time, I looked at the crowd and everybody was going crazy. The Carty Party was in full swing. This is what dreams are made of.”

The BUI Celtic title win does put the 27-year-old’s name among the early-day fighters to watch out for in a very healthy heavyweight division.

The links to Matchroom ticket seller Johnny Fisher will also increase as will Irish title talk.

The Dillian Whyte managed heavy is happy to wait to fry Fisher and would rather be handed the chance to become the first man to win the Irish title since Tyson Fury.

“I am going to keep pushing the boat out and see where it goes,” he adds.

“For me personally, I want the Irish title. I wouldn’t mind adding another strap to the collection but whatever the coach sees fit.”