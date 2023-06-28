Parisian Dreaming – Michaela Walsh Sets Olympic Medal Target

Michaela Walsh will go to sleep dreaming of Paris tonight.

The Belfast talent was one of three Irish boxers to secure Olympic qualification in Poland today.

The featherweight past Denmark’s Melissa Juvonen Mortensen 5-0 to qualify for her second Olympics.

“It’s a special, special moment, and I’m so grateful,” said Walsh after qualifying .

The Monkstown fighter now wants to try emulate her brother [Tokyo bronze medal winner Aidan Walsh] and go on to become an Olympic medal winner.

“There’s a lot of pressure but I’ve achieved a lot in the last year and I’d be greedy to ask for more, but I’m going to try the best I can do and if the best I can do is to go to the Olympics and win a medal, I’ll do it. Going to bed tonight, I’ll be dreaming of going on that plane to Paris.”

Today’s victory also sees Walsh become an eight-time elite international medal winner. If the 30-year-old did add an Olympic medal win to her glittering collection she would cement all-time great status.