Pandemic Problems – Fight Cancellation for Harty and Donovan

Edward Donovan [1-0] and Jason Harty have been hit by the opponent pandemic wreaking havoc across UK small hall shows.

The young Limerick talents were meant to appear in Scotland this weekend only for the card to fall through.

Like promoters across Britain, the show’s promoters struggled to get in opponents, the Treaty county pair suffered and as result, both have to wait for their second pro venture into the ring.

The fights would have represented the brother in laws first since parting ways with Frank Warren and teaming up with The Northern Sporting Club, an Aberdeen-based promotions, management, and training setup run by the McAlister brothers David and Matthew.

Confirming the news on social media the younger brother of Top Rank prospect Paddy Donovan, Edward Donovan confirmed the cancellation.

The former underage standout also revealed the blow was lessened by news of a rescheduled fight date.

“A quick update on my fight, sadly bad news, it has been cancelled due to reasons out of my control. It’s a bit of a setback I was looking forward to putting on a real show for everyone the was coming to watch me fight but we have some good news I will be fighting on the 12th of November back here in Scotland, so my training camp continues and I still have a job to do on the 12th. It was a setback for a major comeback. Sorry to disappoint everyone that was coming. Hopefully, you can continue your love and support on the 12th of November.”

Having not seen much action since turning over both fighters will be keen to get out before the year is out and to build on early 2021 debuts.

With that in mind the November 12 date will be more than welcome.

Speaking when they signed Harty and Donovan those behind Northen Sporting Club certainly came across like they wanted to keep the underage European medal winners busy and thus content.

“We are delighted to have signed both stand-out Irish amateurs and undefeated professional boxers. I think it shows how far we have come and the reputation we have within the game that boxers of this caliber are willing to put their careers in our hands “ David McAllister said.

“When I got a message from Edward’s father Martin about coming over to see us I never imagined that we would actually manage to get this deal over the line, but when they got here, seen the gym and set up I could see that they were impressed,” added Matty McAllister.”