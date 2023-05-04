Padraig McCrory Targets Quigley – Berlanga Winner

Padraig McCrory [16(9)-0] wants the winner of Jason Quigley [20(14)-2(2)] and Edgar Berlanga [20(14)-0].

McCrory’s team were in talks with Matchroom boxing re-fighting ‘The Chosen One’ at Madison Square Garden on June 2 up until very recently.

However, the 25-year-old New York native has chosen a different Irish path and will fight former middleweight world title challenger Quigley instead.

‘The Hammer’ admits missing out on a fight with the fancied Matchroom prospect, as well as the chance to appear at the Mecca of Boxing, are disappointing, but believes he could get the winner later in the year.

If the 34-year-old defeats Diego Ramirez [25(6)-9(2)-1] on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s world title challenge to IBF title holder Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena next month, he will remain on course for a big fight. The IBO light heavyweight world title winner would like if that fight is against the Berlanga-Quigley winner.

“We were in talks with Berlanga and Matchroom,” he told Boxing Tickets NI.

“They just couldn’t come to a deal and now it seems he’s he is fighting Jason Quigley which is a good fight and I wish Jason all the best in that,” he adds before showing a tinge of remorse.

“The Garden is the Mecca of Boxing and everyone wants to fight there, so it’s a bit disappointing, but it’s just negotiations didn’t work out. When I seen the fight getting announced I was a bit surprised because I thought we were still in talks.”

McCrory still has a fight high up a big card to look forward to, he remains in the big fight picture and the fact he was in Berlanga talks means he is on Matchroom’s radar – and he is happy to point to such positives.

“My Mum always says ‘what’s for you won’t go past you’, so it is what it is. Jason and Berlanga fight in late June and if I get a good win on the 27th of May there is no reason why I couldn’t fight the winner.

“When I first turned pro it was a dream to walk out at the SSE in front of a big crowd and I’m going to do that on My 27 and I’m going to be involved in a good fight. I just know I want to be in good testing fights now. I’m 34, I want to test myself and see how far I can go.”

One of the many names McCrory has been linked to since the turn of the year was British Champion Mark Hefferon.

Belfast’s working class hero revealed there were talks with the Frank Warren mentored Manchester fighter with Sligo heritage.

The fight didn’t come to fruition but the Conlan Boxing fighter doesn’t believe that is because Hefferon is wary.

“I think it’s just a case of Mark fancying the other fight better, it could be financially better or he could just want to win the British belt outright. I don’t think it’s a case of him avoiding me to fight someone else but who knows. I don’t know his situation but I know we were in talks with him as well. It would have been a cracking fight, he’s Irish blood in him and he’s a big puncher like myself.”