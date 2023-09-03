Padraig McCrory gives a definitive answer to Jack Cullen query

The answer is YES. Padraig McCrory would fight Jack Cullen.

‘The Hammer’ DM’s lit up on Saturday night with people asking him if he’d share the ring with the Bolton native.

Their interest peaked after Cullen defeated another fighter with Irish heritage, Mark Hefferon to claim the British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles in sensational fashion on the undercard of Chris Eubank’s win over Liam Smith in Manchester.

McCrory took to Twitter to answer fan queries and reveal he would like the fight.

I've had a lot of private messages about the Heffron Cullen result



1. Mark can come back like he done after Williams defeat



2. Yes I'd fight Cullen next 👍 — Pody McCrory (@padraigmc1988) September 2, 2023

Interestingly the Dee Walsh-trained Feile bill topper had agreed to fight Hefferon last year, only for the Manchester fighter to opt to take on Lennox Clarke for the British and Commonwealth straps.

Hefferon’s name continued to come up but the fight never happened and now Cullen becomes more likely.

‘Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver’ is also a name from McCrory’s past. The pair have been linked over the last two years, with a possible European title fight muted at one stage.

Irish-boxing.com understands Conlan Boxing are lining up a big fight for the popular Belfast man for the SSE Arena on December 2. They may now try to tempt Cullen, who has fought in Dublin, to come to the capital of Irish boxing – and considering he isn’t promotionally aligned their chances are high.