Paddy’s Weekend homecoming for Thomas O’Toole

Thomas O’Toole wasn’t joking when he told us to ‘watch this space’.

Not long after confirming he had parted ways with Fight Locker and was a free agent, the Galway fighter has announced a homecoming.

The Celtic Eagles graduate tops a bill in his hometown on Saturday March 16th.

McEleney Promotions are bringing boxing back to the county for the second time in a year and just the third time in 19 years.

The Patrick’s weekend Breaking Ground Card will play out at Leisureland in Salthill, a venue locals flocked to for a Kieran Molloy-topped card last year.

Irish-boxing.com understands a strong and competitive undercard has been put in place with details of that to follow.

For O’Toole, a fighter who came through one of the toughest domestic fields to collect National Elite honours in his amateur days, the bout is his first at home as a pro.

The 26-year-old ‘Kid’ has done all fighting stateside to date and has impressed, particularly when scoring a first-round KO that caught Eddie Hearn’s eye in Madison Square Garden hosted clash.

He begins a new chapter on March 16 and starts surrounded by home comforts.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com last week he said: “I’m open to everything in terms of a new team. I know how hard this game is but I know what I need and what I have to look for. So it’s a decision I would definitely take my time with.

“In terms of who I’d like to work with, I’m very open. I’ve already made the sacrifice of relocating to the US so I’m open to whatever makes sense. But like I said It will be a carefully planned decision,” he adds before hinting he would prove an attractive proposition for promoters on either side of the Atlantic.

“I’m a big draw in America and in Ireland, so I know the right opportunities will come. I’m an elite-level fighter. 2024 I plan on getting on bigger platforms.”