Paddy Donovan vs Kieran Molloy? What they’ve said about fighting each other

Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0] and Kieran Molloy share the same bill this weekend.

The Top Rank prospects of note fight on the same night, and on the same card, for the first time since they traded leather in 2019, in what was one of the most eagerly anticipated Senior Finals in recent years.

The Limerick and Galway fighters don’t populate the ring at the same time, but do both appear the undercard of Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall in Scotland – Donovan fights for the first time since last summer against Miroslav Serbian while Molloy debuts against Damien Esquisabel at in Glasgow.

Seeing both on the same fight poster and both discussing fights set for the same card has prompted talk of a possible fight between the talented pair to resurface.

It’s a subject we recently raised with both, and both were repeat keen, but both had different time frames in mind.

EU bronze medallist Molloy suggests it’s not one for now or anytime soon, suggesting it could prove a great world-level all-Irish clash in the future.

“That’s a possible fight down the line,” Molloy told Irish-boxing.com.

“Like I said I’m going to take it fight by fight. I know where I’m going to be, I’m going to be at the top and if is there with me or in my way at any stage we’ll have to make that fight happen.

“That could definitely be a big fight in the future but we’ll have to take it fight by fight, hopefully, we both get to world championship level. It will be a great world title fight. If he is at the same level as me when I reach world level then it’s a great fight.”

Still in awe of how good this was. Kieran Molloy vs Paddy Donovan. World class action from two Irish amateurs. Could watch them box every week 👏https://t.co/rhszA0kF8l pic.twitter.com/IwukjQoDNv — Ronan Mullen (@RonanReigns) February 24, 2019

The fact Donovan is seven fights into his pro career and has registered two impressive step-up wins means their paths shouldn’t cross anytime soon – and with the Galway fighter having grown into light middleweight, not to mention the precarious nature of boxing, it may be that they never trade leather again.

However, Andy Lee trained Donovan would have it ASAP if that was possible.

“I’ve heard something about what he said, he said he hopes I make it the top so we can fight, I’m open to that, or we can make it happen sooner?

“I’m sure it won’t be too difficult to make since we are both signed to Top Rank,” Donovan told Irish-boxing.com.

“Regardless of when the fight takes place, Donovan believes there is only one result.

“I think I would take him to deep waters and stop him in his tracks. I believe I will beat everyone I fight. I plan to be one of the best in Irish history. I’m a different animal now and I’m getting better.”

While there remains a possibility two of Ireland’s most exciting pro prospects may fight there will be a degree of tension between them.

Although Donovan reveals Molloy has been supportive of his pro career to date and he wishes the 23-year-old well this weekend.

“I wish Kieran all the best in his debut and in the pro ranks in general. I wish him all the success going forward.”

Jamie Conlan, who alongside his brother Michael, signed Molloy to Conlan Boxing, says it’s a fight he fancies for his new charge and one he has no problem being hyped.

“That’s something that would interest us and Top Rank and I assume the whole of Ireland,” the former world title challenger told Irish-boxing.com.

“Their fight was on TG4 that year and everyone got to see it. It generated huge interest, you had Andy Lee as the commentator, he thought Paddy won it, he’s Donovan’s coach now. It has lots of different intangibles that make it make sense.

“From our point view, Kieran Molloy is who we are focusing on not potential opponents for now, but I do think Top Rank will look at it and say ‘that makes sense’. Not yet though, down the line, they are just 22, 23, plenty of time for that.”