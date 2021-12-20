Paddy Donovan to return on massive Top Rank card

Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0] has been handed the chance to start 2022 with a bang.

The Munster prospect will appear on the undercard of undisputed light welterweight Josh Taylor versus WBO No. 1 contender Jack Catterall on Saturday, February 26 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

It’s a chance for the Andy Lee trained welter to advertise his unique wares on a Top Rank card broadcast on ESPN and Sky Sports.

The Limerick fighter was last seen in the ring defeating Jose Luis Castillo at the Feile in Belfast in August.

That victory came after back-to-back step wins over Jumaane Camero and Siar Ozgul either side of Christmas 2020. A hand injury prevented the 22-year-old from building on those wins in 2021 although he did score a knockout win at the Feile.

Having been over six months out of the ring some form of keep busy opposition would seem likely, although it’s understood the fighter himself is pushing for a return to step up action.

Irish-boxing.com also understands there is a strong chance Conlan Boxing’s Top Rank fighters Kieran Molloy and Olympian Kurt Walker will debut on the card.