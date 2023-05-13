Paddy Donovan to fight undefeated Scot on Katie Taylor homecoming card

Paddy Donovan [10(7)-0] has been handed an interesting someone’s 0 has got to go clash on the massive Taylor-Cameron card.

The Limerick southpaw will fight Scotland’s Callen McAulay at the 3Arena on May 20 on the undercard of Irish Icon Katie Taylor’s first fight in Ireland as a professional.

It’s a massive stage for a fighter many predict big things for to show his wares and the kind of fight that will afford him the chance to impress and grab some headlines.

On paper McAulay is the best fighter ‘The Real Deal’ has signed to fight. The 24-year-old southpaw has been impressing on the Scottish scene and is unbeaten in 10, but hasn’t fought the calibre of opponent the Andy Lee trained fighter has.

While Donovan has accounted for the likes of Tom Hill, Siar Ozgul, Jumaane Camero and even Miroslav Serban while his opponent has yet to fight a boxer with a winning record.

Still, it’s a big fight for the Irish prospect, a first chance to add an undefeated name to his record and a huge opportunity to impress on a historic card broadcast around the world.

The bout has been rumoured for some time but only officially confirmed today.