Paddy Donovan Tells Kieran Molloy to Forget ‘Comparison Bullsh*t’ – Wants Irish Title Showdown NOW

Paddy Donovan has called for Kieran Molloy to compete rather than compare.

‘The Real Deal’ told his former amateur rival to share the ring with him, rather than his former opponents, passionately suggesting it’s the only way to prove who is the better of the two.

Indeed, the Andy Lee-trained southpaw proposes an Irish title showdown with the Galway favourite on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena on November 25.

The call to battle comes after Top Rank’s Molloy stopped Sam O’Maison in the first round of a Feile-hosted clash.

After the win fans and media instantly looked to contrast Donovan and Molloy’s display against the former British title challenger – the Limerick man stopped the English fighter in six – and while never raising the topic, the Conlan Boxing Irish title hopeful was content to fuel any favourable comparison.

“He’s on about leaving the public to decide and he’s talking about wanting to fight for an Irish title at the end of the year. How about we forget the comparisons and all that bullsh*t and get in and fight,” Donovan tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Comparisons are great and all that and people will have their opinions but how about we fight and settle it and put the opinions to bed?

“If he’s looking for an Irish title by the end of the year, I’ll be ready. I don’t see the point in waiting around to make a fight. Let’s make it now rather than later. I’m here to fight I’m not here to talk,” he adds.

Molloy has always said he’d love to rematch his National Elite amateur final with Donovan in the pros, although he has been open about letting it build into something much bigger.

Donovan’s approach has been quite the opposite, the OLOL graduate signing off the ‘why wait’ hymn sheet. Both could fight a week apart in Dublin in September and Donovan is scheduled to fight at the 3Arena on November 25. There has been talk of a November Boston fight for Molloy and he is rumoured to be fighting for an Irish title in Galway before the year is done.

The Limerick side of the Western rivalry thinks his fellow prospect of note should change his plans and fight for national honours on the big Matchroom card coming to the capital later this year.

“I’m here to fight. It seems the other fellas here in Ireland are good talkers but won’t fight. Kieran has mentioned other fighter’s names for the Irish title. I didn’t hear the name Donovan when he’s been calling people out! The biggest show in world boxing is coming up, Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron on November 25. Let’s make it happen on that show.”