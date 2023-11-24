Paddy Donovan recalls Katie Taylor sparring and lays out world title plan

Paddy Donovan is confident victory at the 3Arena this Saturday night will set him on course for a world title shot.

‘The Real Deal’ hopes to become a world champion within 12 months and feels a win over English champion Danny Ball will help him achieve it in that time frame.

“If I win this fight,” Donovan said, “I will win the WBA Continental title and be ranked No. 15 by the WBA. I’d like to defend that title a few times and get a world title shot by the end of next year or early 2025.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 23: Paddy Donovan and Danny Ball Fiinal Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight this weekend. 23 November 2023 Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan

Having stopped recent British title challenger Sam O’Maison to earn a Matchroom contract live on DAZN in May, the Andy Lee-trained prospect takes another step up against Ball. The 27-year-old West Midlands native won the English title via stoppage last time out and has challenged for the British and Commonwealth titles.

The 24-year-old Irish southpaw knows his Cameron-Taylor 2 undercard opponent is capable but is confident of a knockout performance in more ways than one.

“My opponent is a hard hitter who is the English champion,” Donovan added. “He’s won his last three fights in a row. I’ll open boxing, coming forward counter-punching, and then get the knockout.”

The fight plays out on the undercard of a massive night for Katie Taylor, and the former underage standout recalls sharing the sparring ring with the Irish sporting legend as a teen.

“I know Katie Taylor extremely well; I was her sparring partner when I was 15. She’s one of the nicest people, not just in boxing, I’ve ever met. She’s never forgotten my name. She’s even come to train with me and Andy in Dublin a few times before fights.”

Speaking about his fight with Ball he added: “I really respect Danny but I believe this is a stepping stone for me in my career. I think that I am on the way to becoming a World champion, I have all of Ireland behind me, I know how good I am and what I can do.

“A lot of people are saying I haven’t been tested, that’s because I don’t let anyone test me. No fighter that gets in the ring gets close to me. I feel invincible in there and I am ready to put on another show. He’s never fought anyone like me, he’s a good and durable fighter but he’s up against a World class fighter, no doubt about it. No excuses, I’ve had a 12 week camp and some of the best sparring in the World with Adam Azim, I’m in the best shape possible, well-schooled for it with a great game plan and I’m ready to execute it on Saturday night.”