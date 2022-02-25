Paddy Donovan Ready to Show the World he is one of the ‘Best Young Talents in Boxing’

Main attraction hopeful Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0] is ready to show the wider boxing public what the fuss is all about this coming Saturday night.

The Limerick southpaw is confident he will make the most of his time in the spotlight afforded to him this weekend to prove he is one of world boxing’s best young prospects.

Donovan has been down as one to watch since his standout underage amateur days and has cemented his status as a unique prospect since turning over with Top Rank.

The Andy Lee trained fighters’ early step-up wins over Jumaane Camero and Siar Ozgul particularly caught the eye but the fact they played out away from any serious spotlight meant they didn’t catch widespread attention.

As he returns from injury this weekend, the OLOL graduate doesn’t have the kind of opponent that affords him the chance to make a statement – but he does have the platform to show boxing fans outside of Ireland why they call him the ‘Real Deal’.

The 23-year-old fights Miroslav Serban [13(7)-8(2)] – who to his credit gave Paul Hyland a good fight and has taken some good prospects the distance – on the undercard of the huge Sky Sports broadcast Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall world title fight – and is planning to put on a show worthy of the big stage.

The former underage standout wants to use the platform to generate some noise and show why so many tip him for the top.

“I’m ready to show why I’m one of the best young fighters in boxing,” Donovan put it plain and simple when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

"Going all the way, right to the top" 😎



Paddy Donovan knows he's on the brink of stardom 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ANg9YZFiTa — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) February 24, 2022

As a Top Rank fighter, the older brother of pro boxer Edward Donovan will benefit from the American promotional giants UK push and Sky link up.

No doubt, Donovan and his promotional stablemates Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy will be regulars on the UK cards and should find work on the undercard of any Top Rank promoted Michael Conlan cards.

Donovan plans to use that access to further his career to the point where he becomes a headline act for one of the star-building promotional outfit’s main men.

“Top Rank will do shows with Sky Sport and our plan is to be a main attraction, appear as often as we can and eventually become a household name.”

Donovan also revealed he is a massive fan of one-half of Saturday’s the main event.

“I’m happy to be on Josh Taylor undercard I think he’s an exceptional fighter one that I’m studying and I’m just delighted to be on his undercard.”