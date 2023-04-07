Paddy Donovan proposes all Limerick Clash with Lee Reeves

Paddy Donovan [10(7)-0] is hoping to bring big-time boxing back to Limerick for the first time since the days of Willie ‘Big Bang’ Casey.

The Real Deal wants to return with Bang of his own, proposing a fight with eitehr nemis Dylan Moran [17(6)-1(1)] or Lee Reeves [10(7)-1(0)].

The Top Rank prospect fought in Ireland – outside of Belfast- for the first time last weekend, moving to 10-0 with a first-round stoppage win over Luis Da Silva at the National Stadium.

It appears the 23-year-old southpaw enjoyed the home comforts as he wants to continue to fight in Ireland this year. In fact, he wants to fight in his home city of Limerick next.

‘The Real Deal’ says Elite Sheer Promotions, the promotional company fronted by Barry Walsh and gymmate Jason Quigley, like the idea and are looking into a Treaty fight night, which Donovan would top.

Who he would top it against remains to be seen but the Andy Lee-trained fighter has two fights that would excite in mind.

The former underage amateur standout would love to settle his differences with Moran, who tops a Waterford card tonight [Saturday, April 8] and mentioned the ‘Battle of the Real Deals’ again.

However, he also dropped a new name in fellow Limerick puncher Reeves, suggesting a Treaty derby may prove popular.

Speaking to Limerick Live95 he said: “We’ve been talking to Mel Christle in Irish Boxing and Liam Walsh over Elite Promotions, we’re trying to bring a fight back to Limerick. We’d love to see that fight happen with Dylan Moran down there or maybe an all-Limerick clash between myself and Lee Reeves.”

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently Moran said he would travel to Limerick to fight if theconditions were right. Reeves has plans for a big 2023 telling Irish-boxing.com after his NABF title defence against Layron Whyte that he wanted regular and progressive action this year.

“I’d hope for 5 or more fights with meaning and growth, more straps and more steps towards world honours.”