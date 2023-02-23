Paddy Donovan hits out at ‘small-minded’ Jim Donovan trolls

Paddy Donovan made a passionate defence of his cousin Jim Donovan after the teen’s defeat at the National Stadium last weekend.

The talented and extremely decorated young fighter was caught and stopped by a brilliant Gareth Dowling shot at the home of Irish boxing last Sunday and thus exited the National Under-22 Championships.

It appears the reverse brought out some online trolls, who rejoiced in seeing the OLOL fighter lose his Under-22 debut in such dramatic fashion.

Top Rank starlet and the amateur teen’s older cousin Paddy Donovan took massive exception to those poking fun at the defeat and hit back.

The Andy Lee trained Limerick fighter pointed out any fighter can fall victim to a good shot at any time even ‘one of Ireland’s best young fighters’

He pointed out the World Championship medal winner will take his ‘loss like a man’ and bounce back. The 23-year-old also argued no fighter is infallible, noting even a fighter of his stature has had to lick his wounds over the years and may have to do so again in the future.

“Hard luck to Jim Donovan, he was winning comfortably and got caught with a good shot in the second round. Well done to his opponent, a great young man and we wish him all the best going forward in the tournament,” Paddy Donovan, who was in Jim Donovan’s corner for the fight, said before hitting out at internet critics.

“I’ve see a lot of talk on social media about Jim’s loss today. talk from a lot of small-minded people that could not lace Jim’s boots, there is a lot of jealousy toward one of Ireland’s best young fighters.

“The people that talk about a kid for losing a fight should really take a look at themselves and bow their heads down. Jim will take his loss like a man like I’ve taken mine over the years and probably will in the future.

“One thing is for sure Jim will never shy away behind a phone and talk about another kid, he will get in the ring and put his life on the line all for the love of boxing.”

One of a number of boxing Donvoans, Jim has been heralded as a future star by Andy Lee, and Paddy Donovan, who next fights in Dublin on April 1, is adamant his cousin will take the defeat in his stride and reach the top the game.

“Jim will be back and be a world champion.”