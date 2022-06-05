Owenly has eyes for Dom – O’Neill wants Donegan revenge

Owen O’Neill only wants the winner of the Graham McCormack – Dominic Donegan grudge match if the Cavan side of the fight has his hand raised.

‘The Bomb’ and the ‘G’Train’ collide on the same June 25 Summer Brawl card as ‘Tripple O’ makes his ring return on.

O’Neill has been linked with Donegan previously and the pair fought in an exhibition on a Conlan Boxing card last year. However, McCormack has beaten him to the punch and will be the first to settle his differences with the Tony Davitt-trained fighter.

If as rumoured a title could be on the line in that Europa Hotel hosted grudge match, meaning O’Neill may be wise to target the winner. It’s an easy fight to make, would be the kind of step-up he has been calling for and with a title at stake may be worth delaying his move down the scales.

However, ‘The Operator’ is more interested in revenge than trinkets and told Irish-boxing.com he wants Donegan regardless of the result and who may emerge with the belt.

The Cavan man defeated the Dee Walsh trained fighter in a 2017 Ulster Final and wants to even up the score.

“To be honest I only want to fight Dom,” he tells Irishboxing-boxing.com.

“There’s history there as he has beat me before in the Ulster Final, so I want to get my revenge. Other than that I would love to just keep chipping away at the weight and coming down the weights, as I know I can defo make lighter than light middle”