Owen Duffy and Kevin Cronin Confirm New Managerial Link Ups

Owen Duffy [5(2)-2(1)] and Kevin Cronin [4(2)-0] have both confirmed new managerial moves.

The Cavan and Kerry fighters became free agents after the unfortunate fall of Boxing Ireland and will have new men guiding their careers.

Duffy has signed with Mark Dunlop and joins a stable that includes Tommy McCarthy, Eric Donovan, Owen O’Neill and Colm Murphy. Dunlop is back running regular shows, so ‘The Butcher’ will be afforded the chance to get busy and could be a welcome re-addition around the light middle and middleweight weight classes.

Duffy has only fought wince since 2019, a win in Spain last summer, so will be eager to get back out as soon as possible.

‘The Kingdown Warrior”s’ last bout came on the same Boxing Ireland fight card. The light heavyweight has been extremely unfortunate with fights since, seeing five fights fall through over the last 12 months.

He now teams up with UK based management company CM Sports Agency.