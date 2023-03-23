‘Out of the blue – print’ – Cameron gets advice from former Katie Taylor foe

Miss GB is Team GB when it comes to the Ireland versus England battle that will take place in the 3Arena on May 20.

Natasha Jonas has already lent her support to the British side of the massively anticipated Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron undisputed world title fight.

The Liverpudlian, who is fondly remembered in Ireland due to her amateur and pro bouts with the iconic Bray boxer, has given Cameron tips on how to approach a fight with the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

Speaking in Dublin this week Cameron confirmed Jonas offered the advice without being prompted.

“She actually WhatsApped me yesterday out of the blue,” Cameron was pleased to share when asked.

“Can’t tell you what [tips she gave]… All sorts,” she added when pushed, again not giving much away but more than happy for the information to be out there.

The person Cameron will rely on most for information on how to best the best to ever do it is her coach Jamie Moore.

The former British and Irish light middleweight champion, who coached Carl Frampton, Conrad Cummings and Steven Ward, doesn’t believe any fighter outboxes Taylor, who is 9-0 against Brits, so will set a game plan that set around strength and size.

“Katie is obviously going to try and keep her long and on the outside, and Chantelle will have to close that gap and get on the inside. That’s where the battle will be won and lost.

“You’re not going to out-box Katie,” Moore,whose mother hails from Kilkenny adds before predicting a Cameron win.

“I have no doubt in my mind whatsoever that, regardless of who she fights around her weight division, she beats her. That’s how much faith I have in Chantelle’s ability. That has nothing to do with Katie, it’s just my confidence in Chantelle.”