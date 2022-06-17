Out of the Blue Hall of Fame bout for Matthew Tinker tonight

Matthew Tinker [8(6)-0] didn’t have to wait too long to get over the disappointment of seeing another fight fall at the last minute as he fights on the Hall of Fame Fight Night stateside tonight.

The former St Francis amateur was ready to trade leather on a Prestige Boxing Summer Time Brawl card set for Center Stage, Atlanta last weekend but saw the fight fall through last minute.

It was the second successive disappointment the Scarborough man suffered, following on from his proposed Sky Sports fight with Dan Azeez [15(11)-0], a canceled fight that left a sour taste.

However, the light heavyweight’s frustration was quickly eased this time around as he secured a June 17 fight and trades leather tonight.

‘Treedo’ takes on Turner Williams [3(2)-12(12)] at St. Petersburg Marriott Clearwater, it looks very much a salavage operation and a bid to keep the National Elite Championship finalist busy.

The southpaw has looked to move toward more significant action of late, first agreeing to fight the British champion, Azeez before calling out Galway’s Harley Burke [5(5)-0].

The Azeez fight fell through during fight week and speaking after Tinker said he was keen on revenge.

“I don’t have a bad word to say about Azeez but I want to fight him but I want to beat up Boxers poster boy,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“In the short build up to this fight he kept saying how he wanted revenge from an amateur fight. Once this issue is cleared up, lets really see if he wants revenge or was he just happy to build the fight seeing me as a soft touch coming in on 12 days notice.

“For me, I want revenge now, revenge for all my friends who traveled from the States, Ireland and Yorkshire spending their hard-earned money for the fight not to go ahead.”

Soon after he was suggesting Galway born New York raised Burke had turned down the chance to fight him.