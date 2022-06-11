Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Out of the Blue bouts for McCarthy and Farrell in Estonia

Tommy McCarthy [18(9)-4(2)] and Ruadhan Farrell [2(1)-0] will make out-of-the-blue returns in Estonia on Saturday.

The pair weighed in virtually unannounced for a Fair Play card on Friday and fight in surprise bouts tonight.

McCarthy will look to put some distance between himself and back-to-back defeats to Chris Billiam Smith.

The former European Champion fights Pauls Vilbergs [1(1)-4(4)] at the Tondi 17 Boxing Hall in Tallinn.

Farrell fights for just the third time as a pro and for the third time in four months when he fights Latvian Antons Zacests [5(5)-14(11)] on the bill.

Cruiserweight McCarthy fights over four rounds in a fight of aesthetics, a win regardless of the opposition will allow a fighter of his standing to go straight back into fights of note.

‘Ruddy’ will fight over six, suggesting he has traveled to Estonia to become title eligible and could challenge for the BUI Celtic title on the Summer Brawl card later this month.

