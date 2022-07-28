Out in Africa – Nathan Ojo’s Unique Irish Championships Prep

It’s safe to say Nathan Ojo Irish title preparations are unique.

In fact, the Esker BC cruiserweight is preparing for an Irish title assault in a manner no other domestic title hopeful has ever done before.

The Dubliner has spent the last few weeks in camp in Nigeria training alongside some of the best fighters the African nation has to offer and under some of the best coaches in the country.

‘Kid Dynamite’ is working with the Nigerian National Team ahead of the upcoming Irish National Youth [U18] Championships, which glove off on August 5.

The fighter who represented Ireland at the European Youth’s in April didn’t travel to Nigeria with training for the second Irish Youth Championships of the year in mind. The emerging talent had already planned a first-ever trip to the country of his parent’s birth this summer and is now getting the chance to meet some of his relatives for the first time.

It was a trip Ojo was never going to miss out on, so when it was confirmed the Irish Championships for his age group were set to start the day after he lands back in Ireland, the reigning champion decided to make alternative arrangements rather than pull out.

The teen prospect’s grandfather was a standout Nigerian amateur and that provided links to the Nigerian National team which he used to his benefit.

Ojo is now a guest of the Nigerian National Team and training within their setup and by all accounts is performing well and impressing.