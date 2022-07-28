Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Out in Africa – Nathan Ojo’s Unique Irish Championships Prep

Jonny Stapleton

It’s safe to say Nathan Ojo Irish title preparations are unique.

In fact, the Esker BC cruiserweight is preparing for an Irish title assault in a manner no other domestic title hopeful has ever done before.

The Dubliner has spent the last few weeks in camp in Nigeria training alongside some of the best fighters the African nation has to offer and under some of the best coaches in the country.

‘Kid Dynamite’ is working with the Nigerian National Team ahead of the upcoming Irish National Youth [U18] Championships, which glove off on August 5.

The fighter who represented Ireland at the European Youth’s in April didn’t travel to Nigeria with training for the second Irish Youth Championships of the year in mind. The emerging talent had already planned a first-ever trip to the country of his parent’s birth this summer and is now getting the chance to meet some of his relatives for the first time.

It was a trip Ojo was never going to miss out on, so when it was confirmed the Irish Championships for his age group were set to start the day after he lands back in Ireland, the reigning champion decided to make alternative arrangements rather than pull out.

The teen prospect’s grandfather was a standout Nigerian amateur and that provided links to the Nigerian National team which he used to his benefit.

Ojo is now a guest of the Nigerian National Team and training within their setup and by all accounts is performing well and impressing.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

The Ray Way – Victor Rabei wants to be moved like Moylette following Assassin switch

irishboxing

We have a world title fight – WATCH Demetrius Andrade vs Luke Keeler weigh in and head to head

Jonny Stapleton

Carl Frampton picks his ‘next big thing’ and ‘best prospect’ in PaddyCast

Jonny Stapleton