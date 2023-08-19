O’Toole Reaches Euro Schools Qaurters – Donoghue Wins International Debut

Two of the four Team Ireland boxers in European Schools Championships action in Slovenia today secured victories.

Darren O’Toole moved to within one win of a medal, securing a 54kg quarter-final spot with an assured and confident display.

Jason Donoghue was equally impressive in his first-ever fight at international level and secured a place in the next round of the 50kg weight class.

Kalib Walsh and Padraig Walsh were also in action but suffered defeat.

At 44kg Kalib Walsh Wexford CBS lost to Mate Voloshin of Georgia, Padraig Walsh of Immaculata lost to St John Bosco’s Owen McCann, the Dee Walsh trained Irish National title winner who represents England.

Donoghue of Olympic L shut out Turkey’s Baris Fuat Ogul while Enniskerry’s O’Toole out pointed Cerim Hoxhaj of Croatia.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

R&J: Martin O’Neill

Draws are available here