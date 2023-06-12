Opponent Upgrade – Aaron McKenna faces KO artist live on Sky Sports

Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0] has been handed an extremely dangerous opponent as he bids to win a title live on Sky Sports this weekend.

As late replacements go you won’t get much tougher than Uisma Lima [10(8)-0] , who the Monaghan man now fights for the vacant WBC international middleweight title at York Hall on Friday.

‘The Silencer’ was initially hoping to silence the fighter who had called his name the loudest, Shakiel Thompson, on the Boxxer card but the English fighter pulled out through injury.

It was confirmed over the weekend McKenna would still fight for the progressive strap but fans were skeptical with regard to the level of opponent Boxxer could find at such short notice.

Team McKenna certainly didn’t take advantage of the opportunity to get in an easier fight, in fact, it seems the young prospect has been handed a tougher task.

Lima comes to the ring with an 80 percent knockout ratio. The majority of his wins have been registered in either Spain or his native Angola but he takes on McKenna on the back of two impressive knockout wins registered in Britain.

The 30-year-old stopped recent Daniel O’Sullivan and Fearghus Quinn foe Ruben Angulo in a round and stopped Lesther Espino

in Glasgow in two.