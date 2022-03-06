Opponent Confirmed – Mexican oppossition next for Caoimhin Agyarko

Caoimhin Agyarko [10(7)-0] will fight Mexican opposition in Nottingham this weekend.

The Belfast middleweight returns to action on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s WBA ‘regular’ world title showdown with Leigh Wood on Saturday night – and his opponent was confirmed over the weekend.

The Matchroom fighter will defend his WBA International middleweight belt against Mexican Juan Carlos Rubio [18(9)-1(1)-0]on an undercard that also sees Gary Cully and Thomas Carty in action.

The 23-year-old comes to the clash with 18 wins to his name but lost in a step-up bout last time out, El Terri was stopped by Charles Conwell in World Boxing Council United States (USNBC) action.

‘Black Thunder’ stopped American opposition last time out, breaking down and taking out Noe Larios Jr at the Echo Arena, Liverpool on the undercard of a Katie Taylor undisputed lightweight world title defence – and will be looking to make a statement again live on DAZN this Saturday.

This weekend’s clash represents another acceptable step up for 25-year-old but he was hoping for a bigger name to help him make an impression and jump a few extra rungs up the ladder.

Agyarko had agreed to fight two-time world champion Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam [38(21)-6(3)] and was excited about the prospect of sharing the ring with a two-time world champion on such a big card.

However, it appears the French-based Cameroon native priced himself out of the fight.