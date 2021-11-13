Opponent Confirmed – Katie Taylor to face WBA mandatory in Liverpool

Katie Taylor will defend her WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight crowns against WBA Mandatory Challenger Firuza Sharipova at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool on Saturday December 11, live worldwide on DAZN.



Irish sensation Taylor [19(6)-0] is within touching distance of a huge showdown with Amanda Serrano in 2022 but must overcome a final hurdle in the shape of Kazakhstan’s Sharipova after cruising to another successful defence of her titles against the USA’s Jennifer Han at Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.



Sharipova [14(8)-1] has picked up titles at super-featherweight, lightweight and light welter since joining the professional ranks in May 2016, and the 27-year-old from Taraz is ranked at No.1 in the world at lightweight by the WBA having remained undefeated since a shock four-round points loss on her debut.



Chatteris Featherweight talent Jordan Gill (26-1, 7 KOs) returns to the ring to challenge EBU European Featherweight Champion Karim Guerfi (30-5, 9 KOs) after scoring behind closed doors wins over Reece Bellotti in August 2020 and Cesar Juarez in February 2021 to land the WBA International Title.



France’s Guerfi became a two-weight European Champion by outpointing Andoni Gago in Marbella, Spain earlier this year to land the 126lbs strap. The 34-year-old from Manosque previously held the EBU Bantamweight Title before losing it to undefeated Scottish talent Lee McGregor at the Bolton Whites Hotel in March.



‘The Welsh Wizard’ Joe Cordina (13-0, 8 KOs) continues his push for Super-Featherweight World Title action in 2020 after scoring a sensational first round knockout win over the USA’s Joshuah Hernandez at Fight Camp in August, former European, British and Commonwealth Super-Lightweight Champion Robbie Davies Jr (21-3, 14 KOs) fights for the second time under new trainer Shane McGuigan,undefeated Belfast Middleweight talent Caoimhin Agyarko (9-0, 6 KOs) makes his Matchroom debut, former Team GB star Calum French makes his professional debut at Super-Lightweight, Tokyo Olympian Peter McGrail (1-0) steps though the ropes for the seconds time as a pro and is joined on the bill by his debutant brother Joe McGrail, while former professional footballer Paddy Lacey (1-0) looks to build on his pro debut win over Stanko Jermelic last month.



“I’m looking forward to ending the year on a high with another defence of my titles,” said Taylor. “I know there are some huge fights out there for me in 2022 but for now my sole focus is on December 11 and this mandatory defence against Sharipova.”

