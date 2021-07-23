Headline News News Pro News 

OPPONENT CHANGE – New Feile Foes for Tyrone McKenna and Sean McComb

Jonny Stapleton ,

Tyrone McKenna  [21(6)-2(0)-1] and Sean McComb’s new opponents will bring a bit of South American flavour and plenty of experience to the August 6 Feile fight festival.

It was confirmed this evening both fighters will face new opponents on the undercard of the eagerly anticipated all Irish world-level clash between Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny.

‘The Mighty Celt’ was scheduled to fight Kazakh Zhankosh Turarov [24(17)-0] outdoors early next month.

The entertaining southpaw and the American-based 30-year-old were set to trade leather as part of MTK’s ‘Dubai Series’ on the top of a Round10BoxingClub hosted fight card in Dubai on March 12th, then on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s bid to become three-weight world champion on April 3rd.

However, the first card was disbanded and Turarov then tested positive for COVID during Frampton fight week, forcing a cancelation of the second date. It’s not off again and McKenna will instead trade leather with Mexican opposition in Jose Felix Jr [39(30)-4(2)-1].

McComb also faces South American opposition as he trades leather with Vicente Martin Rodriguez [39(21)-6(2)-1] on the stacked card.

‘The Public Nuisance’ was initially meant to fight Welsh fighter Craig Woodruff in his first fight under Pete Taylor and his first since he suffered his first career defeat to Gavin Gwynne.

In terms of late notice changes you couldn’t get much better, in fact, in terms of McComb it may be an upgrade and Mckenna versus any Mexican has war written all over it.

Lightweight McComb’s foe Rodriguez is just one win shy of 40 victories over a long career. The 36-year-old has lost his last two and any fight he has had outside his home country, but he did reach world level and challenged Adrien Broner for the WBO super featherweight world title in 2011.

Felix Jr hasn’t quite fought for a world title but he comes to the ring in his prime at 29-years-old and with 30 knockouts to his name.

The Mexican has also fought in America for a chunk of his career and did appear in an interim world title fight.

Irish-boxing.com understands Sean Duffy will no longer fight James McGivern on the card, ‘The Natural’ is lining up a new foe.

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

