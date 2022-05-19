Headline News Latest News Pro News 

Opponent Brain Scan Delays Graham McCormack’s Big Fight Plans

Graham McCormack’s big fight plans have been put on ice after his June 5 opponent has decided to retire.

It was meant to be next stop Rotheram for ‘G’Train’ and he was set for an intriguing WBF title fight with John Feweks.

Granted the WBF isn’t the most respected or often recognized organisation but it was a 10-round fight against a fighter known on the British circuit who has over 20 wins to his name.

It was another step up for the well-supported recent BUI Celtic Title and considering the fight was to top a Fight Zone card, it was a massive chance to impress.

However, the fight is now off – and for good reason. The veteran puncher and one time coach of Kell Brook was informed of ‘changes’ in his brain scan and has elected to retire.

Speaking online Feweks assured he hadn’t failed the scan and there was ‘nothing to worry about’ but revealed he is taking the safety-first approach with his family in mind.

Limerick southpaw McCormack will be disappointed with the news but understanding of Feweks scenario. Irish-boxing.com also understands that other fights of a similar note are in the pipeline. The 35-year-old who defeated Seamus Devlin on the MHD promotion in Belfast on Saturday is eyeing more Fight Zone dates and fights with British opponents as well as exploring domestic title options.

