‘Onto the Dream’ for Purpose Driven Jamie Morrissey

It’s onto dream a title fight that means a lot more than mantlepiece-worthy trinket for Jamie Morrissey [3(1)-0].

The Limerick super middleweight set up a BUI Celtic super middleweight title fight with Ben McGivern [3-0-1] thanks to victory over Seamus Devlin in the Europa Hotel on the Summer Brawl card last weekend.

It’s a chance for the 27-year-old to win a prestigious belt in just his fourth pro fight, progress to the next level earlier than expected and make history by becoming Ireland’s first-ever Muay Thai and Boxing domestic strap holder.

However, it’s about something deeper for the big for the weight prospect, it’s about respect. Not puff your chest out ‘big man’ kind of acclaim but rather a reverence that will enable him to inspire change.

The former Muay Thai Irish Champion believes there is a real purpose to his title bid and indeed his boxing career.

“That’s it. Onto the dream now,” he told Irish-boxing.com after victory at the Europa.

“Onto the dream. And I’ve full belief in this, I’ve full belief in my purpose. The title is gonna play a big part in me making the changes I want to make and achieving what I want to achieve. So right now despite just winning a fight, I’m very motivated and grateful so all is good.”

Morrissey has mentioned changes more than once but is reluctant to delve deeper at the moment. It’s almost like he’s saving it for his post-title victory speech, but that doesn’t appear to be the case either.

“I’ll let my actions do the talking,” he adds when probed.

That all-important title fight was announced before the Treaty fighter took to the ring against Devlin on the same night his county man and stable mate Graham McCormack won the BUI middleweight Celtic title. The big reveal added a little extra pressure to what ultimately was a get rounds under your belt exercise for a fighter who has brought a little something different to the pro scene since turning over last year.

“I was a bit nervous to tell you the truth, to be quite honest I was. But I stuck to my guns had faith in the Lord as I always do and was composed, I felt I was composed out there. Good on the jab, so I’m pleased with that. I’m pleased with holding my shape and popping out the jab.”

There was no real need for nerves, the Shaun Kelly trained fighter cruised to victory, and thinks he knows why he managed to do so scare-free.

“I think I put manners on him, to be honest in the first round,” he says suggesting the busy and tough English fighter went into survival mode once he tasted the power.

“Fairplay to Seamus Devlin, he has a job to do, he’s a really likable character so it’s all is good. I’m pleased 3 – 0 and on to the title shot we go.”