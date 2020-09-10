‘Only thing you’d be collecting is your teeth’ – Caoimhin Agyarko shares words with controversial Love Island boxer Idris Virgo

Irish middleweight prospect Caoimhin Agyarko [7(4)-0] has warned Idris Virgo [7(1)-0-1] not to antagonize him.

Virgo, a fighter who found fame on reality TV show Love Island, caused massive controversy after his attempts to get under the skin of recent foe Scott Williams.

Virgo threw water on a journey yet to register a win and frustrated the boxing world with his action in an across the table pre fight interview.

Agyarko was not the only one to take offence on behalf of the sport and shared his frustrations on Twitter.

‘The Body Breaker’ reacted accusing the Belfast talent of using his name to raise his profile, suggesting any ‘Virgo’ mention is worth 125,000 new followers.

The Queensbury middleweight warned ‘I’ll do you up differently’ and offered him the chance to spar, claiming he knows the Hennessy Sports fighter wouldn’t agree to an official fight.

You do this for clout I do this for a living we are not the same… I know you wouldn’t take a fight with me so come down to ibox gym anytime & il show you levels. https://t.co/VT1j1q7mEE — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) September 10, 2020

Only thing you’ll be collecting is you’re teeth https://t.co/ZyHzV4JmrY — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) September 10, 2020

Mate run along.. im not that guy il do you up differently https://t.co/VuFmFGYI3G — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) September 10, 2020

Such is Virgo’s profile at present and such was the ire with which his actions were meet, that there would be huge interest in the clash.

However, Hennessy Sports will be well aware there will be interest in any Virgo clash at the present time. With that in mind it’s likely they will continue to allow him to build and learn fighting journey men, which it has to be said, may be the same for a lot of 7-0-1 fighters.