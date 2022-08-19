“Only boxer to get concussed by a body shot” – Paddy Barnes Continues to poke fun at ill-fated world title bid

Four years on and Paddy Barnes continues to poke fun at his ill-fated world title attempt.

Just two days after Ireland’s 21st ever World Champion was crowned in Tokyo, with TJ Doheny claiming the IBF super bantamweight title in August of 2018 Barnes attempted to make it 22 on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s Windsor Park hosted victory over Luke Jackson.

However, the Cliftonville flyweight was put down and out by a late fourth-round bodyshot by then world champion Cristofer Rosales and was unsuccessful as a result.

Given the opportunity to steal a march on Katie Taylor to become Ireland’s quickest pro world champion, Barnes jumped at the opportunity but faced a substantial Latino mountain. Indeed, despite facing a larger foe with much more pro seasoning, the two-time Olympic medal winner elected against a warm-up fight in a bid to break the record.

However, history wasn’t to be made and the ever-popular Belfast fighter suffered stoppage defeat.

Speaking soon after the decorated amateur star revealed the craic helped him get over the defeat.

“After the loss, an hour later I looked at the Whatsapp group chat and the boys were asking if it was too early to slag me about getting beat,” Barnes said.

“I love the ‘craic’. Obviously I was devastated I lost but because I’m a happy person, it’s helped me get over the defeat faster than I probably should have.”

Four years later and he’s still knocking some fun out of the reverse. Speaking online on the anniversary of the stoppage the now retired fighter said “This night 4 years ago, probably in the Royal Hospital at this time, only boxer to get concussed by a body shot.”

This night 4 years ago, probably in the Royal Hospital at this time, only boxer to get concussed by a body shot 😂💪 pic.twitter.com/xnZFSYSDsa — Paddy Barnes OLY (@paddyb_ireland) August 18, 2022