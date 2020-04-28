‘Only a matter if time until I get unleashed’ – James McGivern biding his time

James McGivern should be reflecting on what he believes would have been a successful debut this week.

The recent National Elite champion and genuine Olympic hope was set to debut on one of two #MTKFightNight’s scheduled for last weekend, but what he believes would be a ‘life changing moment’ was struck down by COVID 19.

The 22-year-old admits the cancellation was a massive disappointment, but is aware everyone is in the same boat and takes solace in the fact he will ‘unleashed’ soon.

“It’s a massive disappointment,” the Belfast fighter told Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m sure it’s the same for everyone. I was chatting to my family and friends on the 24th saying ‘I would have probably been weighed in by now’ and then that night saying that ‘my life would have been about to change forever’, but look it’s only a matter of time until I get unleashed.”

When the European schoolboy and European youth medal winner will get to debut remains to be seen.

Like the majority of the worlds sports stars he is in limbo, but he is staying ready in case a call comes.

“Everything is up in the air, no one knows what’s coming or when we are gonna’ be back to normal or even if we ever will be. I’m doing all I can, ticking over waiting for the call and date.”

In early 2019 McGivern was firmly on the Olympic trail and was talking positively about Tokyo 2020.

However, the prospect didn’t enter the second National Elite’s of the year and things went quiet on the McGivern front until he confirmed he had turned pro.

With pro boxing being delayed and the Olympics pushed back a year the former St Georges amateur may have reconsidered amateur options, but he remains adamant his vest wearing days are over.

“That part of my life is over. I look back on it fondly for the most part but I’m starting a new chapter now and I can’t wait for it,” he adds before discussing the make up of his team.

“I’m staying with Danso [Danny Boyle] and my Da. If it isn’t broke don’t fix it. It’s nice to have my circle back again I’m staying in St. George’s and staying with my own S&C coach Stuart. It’ll be a close knit circle and I know I can trust everyone in my team.”