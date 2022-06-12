One word keeps popping up as the boxing world reacts to James Tennyson’s retirement

There was a common theme throughout the well wishes sent the way of James Tennyson after he confirmed his retirement at noon on Saturday.

At the age of just 28 ‘The Assassin’ call it a day, hanging up his gloves and putting away his rifle.

As with any retirement, the news promoted boxing to reflect on the Belfast fighters decade long pro career. Many pointed to his achievements as proof he was a sensational success, noting an Irish, British, Commonwealth, and European title haul was beyond anything expected when he turned over as a teen.

Others commented on the power and hailed ‘Tenny’ for his 24 knockouts from 28.

However, everyone mentioned the excitement. A fighter who turned over unheralded turned into a big punching, successful, exciting must-watch.

Not one of the St Pauls graduates 32 fights were dull. For the most part, he either produced a knockout or was stopped. He put it all on the line every time he stepped through the ropes and constantly delivered for fans.

His get-up off-the-floor European title stoppage win over Martin J Ward was also one of the Irish fights of the last decade and possibly best summed up the Mark Dunlop managed fighters career. That level of entertainment, drama and excitement was a constant throughout ‘Tenny’s innings – and it’s something that didn’t go unnoticed by the great and good of boxing.

