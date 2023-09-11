One Win away from a World Title Shot – Connor Coyle Secures Eliminator

Connor Coyle [20(9)-0] is just one win away from a massive world title shot.

In fact, the Derry middleweight could be next in line for one of the major belts belt before this year is done.

Irish-boxing.com understands the St Joseph’s ABC graduate has secured a final eliminator and will fight for the right to challenge for a world title on November 4.

The specifics beyond that have yet to be shared but it’s quite possible ‘The Kid’ could look to become of world title age against either Shane Mosley Jr or José Benavidez Jr.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com post his most recent win, a third-round stoppage defeat of Joey Bryant, the Commonwealth Games medal winner said he was in talks with both.

“From here on out it’s big fights, big televised fights,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Hopefully big money fights as well against big names. Two names we are negotiating with at the minute are Shane Mosley Jr and José Benavidez Jr.

“We should have things wrapped up soon and we’ll have a big fight by the end of the year.”