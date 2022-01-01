‘One for the future’ – Steven Cairns plants Hatton seed

Not a call out but a Steven Cairns planted the seed nonetheless.

The Cork teen has muted the idea of a possible fight between himself and fellow young prospect Campbell Hatton.

The Dave Coldwell trained Rebel County fighter is just two fights into his pro career and although highly fancied will be afforded time to build.

The same is true of Ricky Hatton’s son who wouldn’t boast the same kind of amateur pedigree as the European Schoolboy medal winner.

However, considering his Matchroom deal and his father’s boxing past Hatton will have to do his learning under the spotlight.

It’s the kind of spotlight Cairns wants to build toward and he wisely associated himself with a fighter who has all the backing needed to become a star.

In a friendly and non-confrontational way, the 19-year-old put the fight out there as a possibility, suggesting it as one that could be big down the line.

Cairns isn’t the first fighter to mention Hatton’s name, Ray Moylette did so previously saying: ‘Campbell Hatton on primetime TV is a complete disgrace. We all paid good money to watch quality boxers and quality boxing. I’m rusty and only half in shape and I would school young Hatton with two days’ notice. When the party ends give me a call we can arrange the fight.”