‘Once and for All’ – Taylor wants ‘Iconic’ Barrera-Morales moment in Croke Park

Katie Taylor believes Croke Park would be the perfect venue for her very own ‘Once and For All’ bout!

The Irish sporting great levelled things up with Chantelle Cameron, making it one a piece with one of the great Irish performances in Dublin on Saturday.

It’s now perfectly poised for a rubber match and Taylor wants to be involved in women’s boxing’s first major trilogy next year.

The boxing fan loves Marco Antonio Barrera and hopes for her own Barrera – Erick Morales moment. The Mexican’s served up one of boxing’s most famous trilogies, something the Irish Icon wants to emulate.

“I don’t think women’s boxing has seen a trilogy before,” she pointed out post her career-best win.

“One of my favourite fighters is Marco Antonio Barrera. Barrera-[Erik] Morales is the best trilogy you could ever see so if we could have that type of trilogy it would be absolutely iconic for the sport.”

Barrera and Morales meet three times between 2000 – 2004, with the last of the three fights billed as Once and For All’. Barrera emerged the 2-1 victor after three indoor Las Vegas hosted fights. Taylor wants to trump one of her hero’s by making it 2-1 outdoors at Croke Park.

“Even better if we did get it in Croke Park, 80,000 people. That’s the stadium we’ve all wanted for the homecoming so that would be absolutely amazing if that happened.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Eddie Hearn has said he wants the third Ireland versus England installment next and it’s understood Cameron has a rematch clause.

The now former undisputed light-welterweight champion and her team were not happy about having to return to Dublin last weekend and there are suggestions they have expressed upset with a number of things that happened over the last 4 days. So, wheter they are willing to Ireland return to Ireland for a third time remains to be seen, although money should be very persuasive in that regard.

If not Amanda Serrano may fancy a second fight with the trailblazer.