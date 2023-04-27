On the floor in four – Caffrey says he hits too hard for Quinn

Luke Caffery [4(1)-0]says he is hitting that hard that if he was to fight Martin Quinn [3(1)-2(0)] next the bout wouldn’t go past four.

Caffery was due to fight his fellow Dubliner on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus Karim Guerfi at the SSE Arena before Quinn pulled out.

That cancelation was one of a number of frustrating happenings for the 26-year-old last year, but he has managed to get active since.

Last Sunday saw him register his first win of the year when he blasted out the Mwenya Chisanga in a round.

‘The Prodigy’ was always expected to beat the British based Zambian but to do so inside the distance is impressive and to get him out in less than three minutes is mini statement stuff.

“I was delighted to get the first round stoppage and it was just a reflection of how preparation went for this camp,” he comments to Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m feeling faster and hitting harder than ever before with small adjustments made to my team and gaining more knowledge as I progress in boxing.

“I like to think of myself as a clinical boxer puncher but when I know I got my opponent hurt I know I’ve got the spite in me to close the show. I always had that even all the way through amateurs and other combat sports,” he adds before stating an early night wasn’t quite pre planed.

“I just came to do what I do and I adapt to the situation put in front of me. But I’m always going to look to hurt the man in front of me and if that leads to the stoppage it’s a bonus.”

The English based Rush native believes that power and approach would be too much for Crumlin’s Quinn if they were to reschedule.

“It was a shame Marty Quinn pulled out of the Conlan undercard fight but if he ever decides to lace them up again I believe i stop him in under four rounds.”

Possible bout with Quinn aside, Caffrey is just hoping to stay busy and work his way toward a title shot.

“I just hope to stay busy I had a lot of misfortune last year with cancelled shows and pullouts and just want to stay as busy as possible this year with potential title fights end of the year.

“I believe in my ability and know big nights are coming my way with the top promoters. I will keep trusting the process and keep building my brand.”