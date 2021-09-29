On The Ballygowen – Oleksandr Usyk Reignites ‘Half Irish’ Claims

Irish fight fans and even Irish fighters were once again claiming Oleksandr Usyk after his massive world title win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday.

The Ukrainian defeated the Brit to take the WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles and instantly become one of the biggest names in world boxing.

It appears the win comes with the aid of some good aul Irish spring water. Former WBO middleweight champion of the world and DAZN co-commentator Andy Lee noticed the talented southpaw was drinking Ballygowen on the night.

Usyk with the bottle of Ballygowen. Fair play — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) September 25, 2021

It’s not quite the granny rule that allows Irish fans to lay to claim to former Irish champion Tyson Fury, Joshusa and Dillian Whyte nor the link to Lee and Dublin that created a Joseph Parker connection but it still prompted ‘Usyk is Irish’ claims.

It’s not the first time the former world undisputed cruiserweight champion excited Irish fight fans.

Ahead of his fight with Derek Chisora Usyk raised eyebrows when he turned up at the final press conference with a hurl and sliotar.

Many in the room didn’t know what a hurl was, while Irish fight fans wondered where he got it.

It was assumed the only Irish representation on that particular Matchroom card, Tommy McCarthy had presented it to the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion.

However, the story behind the GAA apparel is that bit better. A teen boxer from Belfast sent a letter and a gift the Ukrainian gleefully accepted into the Matchroom bubble.

Holy Trinity boxer Michael Marlow, a massive Usyk fan, was the man behind the hurl. A thankful Usyk took time to sign Marlow's singlet upon receiving the gift and sent the 13-year-old a thank you video.

Holy Trinitys Michael Marlow wrote a letter and sent @usykaa a Hurley stick as a gift ahead of his big fight. Usyk signed his vest and sent a video back.

When asked by other boxers where he got the “Irish stick” from Usyk replied I got it from a boy called Mickey in Ireland 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/62SgL2rNtO — Holy Trinity ABC (@HTBC_Belfast) October 29, 2020