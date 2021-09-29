Headline News Pro News 

On The Ballygowen – Oleksandr Usyk Reignites ‘Half Irish’ Claims

irishboxing

Irish fight fans and even Irish fighters were once again claiming Oleksandr Usyk after his massive world title win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday.

The Ukrainian defeated the Brit to take the WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight titles and instantly become one of the biggest names in world boxing.

It appears the win comes with the aid of some good aul Irish spring water. Former WBO middleweight champion of the world and DAZN co-commentator Andy Lee noticed the talented southpaw was drinking Ballygowen on the night.

It’s not quite the granny rule that allows Irish fans to lay to claim to former Irish champion Tyson Fury, Joshusa and Dillian Whyte nor the link to Lee and Dublin that created a Joseph Parker connection but it still prompted ‘Usyk is Irish’ claims.

It’s not the first time the former world undisputed cruiserweight champion excited Irish fight fans.

Ahead of his fight with Derek Chisora Usyk raised eyebrows when he turned up at the final press conference with a hurl and sliotar.

Many in the room didn’t know what a hurl was, while Irish fight fans wondered where he got it.

It was assumed the only Irish representation on that particular Matchroom card, Tommy McCarthy had presented it to the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion.

However, the story behind the GAA apparel is that bit better. A teen boxer from Belfast sent a letter and a gift the Ukrainian gleefully accepted into the Matchroom bubble.

Holy Trinity boxer Michael Marlow, a massive Usyk fan, was the man behind the hurl. A thankful Usyk took time to sign Marlow’s singlet upon receiving the gift and sent the 13-year-old a thank you video.For the latest betting odds check out UFC betting sites

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Egan hits out at ‘couch potato’ Barnes critics

irishboxing

Phil Sutcliffe Jr reveals he accepted a comeback fight versus Darragh Foley

Joe O'Neill

Rio bound Donnelly takes to the ring in Venzeula tonight

irishboxing