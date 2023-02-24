‘On my terms’ – Senan Kelly discusses Edward Donovan link

Senan Kelly [2(1)-0] told Edward Donovan [5(1)-0] he’ll fight when it suits him.

The Limerick prospect recently revealed he had inquired about a clash with the Kildare welterweight for the April 1 Jason Quigley ‘The Return’ topped card.

The European underage gold medal winner, who is calling for a fight with Owen O’Neill on the Katie Taylor May 20 undercard, revealed the offer was rebuffed but seemed to understand why. Donovan said he was told it was injury related and he hopes it might be one they could revisit for a title down the line.

Kelly returns from that injury nightmare in Scotland tonight and there are suggestions he may trade leather on the April 1 card if he comes through unscathed. However, it won’t be against Donovan, with Aussie Darragh Keogh being strongly rumoured as his Dublin debut foe.

The Lexilip native believes it wouldn’t be right to fight the Munster man at this stage of his career and considering he just returned from nigh on three years out of the ring.

“Edward Donovan had four fights since I got my shoulder surgery done back in December 2021. He’s not the right fight for me atm seeing as my last fight was over 2 years ago. I’ll fight Edward on my terms when it makes sense for me,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

Continuing with the up front honesty he revealed he may have to pick and choose his challenges as he works his way back from the layoff and shoulder injury.

“It’s hard to know what to do really considering the fact Im just coming off a long injury,” he says. “I’m not getting any younger but at the same time I need to be smart and make sure I don’t blow my shoulder out again. It all just depends on the offer and if it makes sense for me and my team.”