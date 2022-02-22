Amateur Headline News News 

Olympic Champ Kellie Harrington returns to the ring today

Jonny Stapleton , , , , ,

Reigning Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington returns to competitive action today.

The St Mary’s BC lightweight fights for the first time since her famous win over Brazilian Beatrix Ferreira in the gold medal lightweight bout in Tokyo in August.

Harrington faces Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson in the 73rd International Strandja tournament in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

The Dubliner is the first of six Irish fighters in action today and is expected in the ring anytime between 12:15pm and 12:45pm.

World Championship quarter finalist Kelyn Cassidy will compete against Finland in the same afternoon session, while Adam Hession, JP Hale, Christina Desmond and Olympian Aoife O’Rourke all trade leather in the evening session. Luke Maguire is in action on Wednesday.

The tournament is being live-streamed, by ring and session, on the IBA You Tube channel, here.

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Pressure free Luke Keeler ready to upset Demetruis Andrade and bounce with the WBO world title

Jonny Stapleton

Make that six – Another new fighter turns over and joins the paid ranks

Jonny Stapleton

Feile hopes dwindle – Conlan expects next fight to be behind closed doors

Jonny Stapleton