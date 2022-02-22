Olympic Champ Kellie Harrington returns to the ring today

Reigning Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington returns to competitive action today.

The St Mary’s BC lightweight fights for the first time since her famous win over Brazilian Beatrix Ferreira in the gold medal lightweight bout in Tokyo in August.

Harrington faces Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson in the 73rd International Strandja tournament in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.

The Dubliner is the first of six Irish fighters in action today and is expected in the ring anytime between 12:15pm and 12:45pm.

6 #TeamIreland boxers in action on Day Three of the 73rd Strandja International Tournament



Here's how to watch:

Ring A, 12:00: https://t.co/cLtdgvY4nZ

Ring B, 12:00: https://t.co/PKLPKqnOyk

Ring A, 16:00: https://t.co/3TFTQgeX5N

Ring B, 16:00:https://t.co/cI9oENMJCr pic.twitter.com/SUS5gdTp7M — IABA (@IABABOXING) February 22, 2022

World Championship quarter finalist Kelyn Cassidy will compete against Finland in the same afternoon session, while Adam Hession, JP Hale, Christina Desmond and Olympian Aoife O’Rourke all trade leather in the evening session. Luke Maguire is in action on Wednesday.

The tournament is being live-streamed, by ring and session, on the IBA You Tube channel, here.

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan