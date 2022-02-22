Olympic Champ Kellie Harrington returns to the ring today
Reigning Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington returns to competitive action today.
The St Mary’s BC lightweight fights for the first time since her famous win over Brazilian Beatrix Ferreira in the gold medal lightweight bout in Tokyo in August.
Harrington faces Sweden’s Agnes Alexiusson in the 73rd International Strandja tournament in the Bulgarian capital Sofia.
The Dubliner is the first of six Irish fighters in action today and is expected in the ring anytime between 12:15pm and 12:45pm.
6 #TeamIreland boxers in action on Day Three of the 73rd Strandja International Tournament— IABA (@IABABOXING) February 22, 2022
Here's how to watch:
Ring A, 12:00: https://t.co/cLtdgvY4nZ
Ring B, 12:00: https://t.co/PKLPKqnOyk
Ring A, 16:00: https://t.co/3TFTQgeX5N
Ring B, 16:00:https://t.co/cI9oENMJCr pic.twitter.com/SUS5gdTp7M
World Championship quarter finalist Kelyn Cassidy will compete against Finland in the same afternoon session, while Adam Hession, JP Hale, Christina Desmond and Olympian Aoife O’Rourke all trade leather in the evening session. Luke Maguire is in action on Wednesday.
The tournament is being live-streamed, by ring and session, on the IBA You Tube channel, here.
Team Ireland Squad:
F48kg Shannon Sweeney
F50kg Caitlin Fryers
F52kg Carly McNaul
F57kg Michaela Walsh
F60kg Kellie Harrington
F70kg Christina Desmond
F75kg Aoife O’Rourke
57kg Adam Hession
60kg JP Hale
63.5kg Dean Clancy
67kg Eugene McKeever
71kg Luke Maguire
80kg Kelyn Cassidy
92kg+ Thomas Maughan